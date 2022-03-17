Hover to Zoom
Starbucks by Nespresso Caffè Verona Ground Coffee Aluminum Capsules 10 Count
10 ctUPC: 0761303817568
The Starbucks® Roast
Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavor, We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favorite is easy.
Contents: 10 capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system.
This is a coffee of one true love, and three names. We created it for a Seattle restaurant in 1975, as Jake's Blend. People loved it so much we began scooping it in our stores as 80/20 Blend, after the recipe. The love was so strong we finally made it official, calling it Verona after the city that inspires so many.