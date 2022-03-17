Contents: 10 capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system. 100% arabica. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. The Starbucks® Roast Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavor. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles so finding your favorite is easy. It's deceptively simple. A blend of fine Latin American beans roasted to a glistening, dark chestnut color. Loaded with flavor, balancing tastes of nut and cocoa, just a touch of sweetness from the roast. This coffee is our beginning, the very first blend we ever created for you back in 1971. A true reflection of us and a delicious cup of coffee, period.