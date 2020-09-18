Hover to Zoom
Starbucks Hazelnut Flavored Almond Milk and Oat Milk Non-Dairy Liquid Coffee Creamer
28 fl ozUPC: 0005000053800
Product Details
We crafted our creamer with delicious layers of buttery richness and flavors of toasted nuts to pair perfectly with our coffee far a sweet roasty sip.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Oat Milk (Water, Oat Flour), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Pea Protein, Potassium Citrate, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum (from the Guar Plant).
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible