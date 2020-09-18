Ingredients

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Oat Milk (Water, Oat Flour), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Pea Protein, Potassium Citrate, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum (from the Guar Plant).

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More