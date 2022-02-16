Hover to Zoom
Starbucks Simply Salted Kettle Potato Chips
2 ozUPC: 0076211124314
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate34g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Corn Oil and/or Cottonseed Oil and/or Sunflower Oil , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible