Starbucks Sweet Potato Kettle Cooked Chips
2 ozUPC: 0076211124283
Located in STARBUCKS
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g28%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar9g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Potatoes , Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
