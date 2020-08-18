Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Starbucks VIA Iced Coffee Packs 5 Count
5 ctUPC: 0076211182443
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brewed Starbucks Coffee ( Water , Coffee ) , Reduced-Fat Milk , Sugar , Pectin , Ascorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More