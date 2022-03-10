Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Starbucks Via Instant Italian Dark Roast Instant Coffee Packets
8 ct / 0.93 ozUPC: 0076211176611
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
Made with the same high quality, 100% arabica beans we use in our store, Starbucks Via® Instant delivers rich, delicious flavor you'll love. Italian Roast Roasty &sweet. Expertly crafted to bring out sweetness and intensity, Italian Roast our quintessential Dark roast - Has deep, full-bodied flavor and notes of caramelized sugar.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.11oz (3.3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories12
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.02g0.03%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.006g
Monounsaturated Fat0.001g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1.2mg0.05%
Total Carbohydrate2.5g0.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.403g
Calcium4.653mg0%
Copper0.005mg0%
Iron0.146mg0%
Magnesium11mg2%
Manganese0.06mg2%
Niacin0.93mg6%
Phosphorus9.999mg0%
Potassium117mg2%
Riboflavin0.002mg0%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0.063mcg0%
Zinc0.012mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Instant and Microground Coffee
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More