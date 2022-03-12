Hover to Zoom
Starbucks® Zero Sugar Hazelnut Liquid Coffee Creamer
28 fl ozUPC: 0005000049639
Product Details
We crafted our creamer with delicious layers of buttery richness and flavors of toasted nuts to pair perfectly with our coffee far a sweet roasty sip.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
55.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium20mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
NONFAT MILK, HEAVY CREAM, VEGETABLE OIL (HIGH OLEIC SOYBEAN OIL), BUTTERMILK, SALT, SUCRALOSE, GELLAN GUM, NATURAL FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More