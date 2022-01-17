Ingredients

SUGAR, GELATIN, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: FUMARIC ACID, SODIUM CITRATE, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, RED 40.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More