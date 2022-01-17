Hover to Zoom
Starburst All Pink Strawberry Gelatin
3.93 ozUPC: 0007239201614
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Starburst strawberry gelatin dessert mix. Six servings per package. This is Starburst's first licensed food product. Artificially flavored and gluten free.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size6 servings per container (1/6 package)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber0mg0%
Sugar16g32%
Protein1g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SUGAR, GELATIN, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: FUMARIC ACID, SODIUM CITRATE, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, RED 40.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More