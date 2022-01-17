Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Starburst Blue Raspberry Gelatin
3.94 ozUPC: 0007239201616
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Six servings per package
- Artificially flavored
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size6 servings per package - 1/6 package
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70g3%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber0mg0%
Sugar16g32%
Protein1g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SUGAR, GELATIN, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: FUMARIC ACID, SODIUM CITRATE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MALIC ACID, SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, BLUE 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More