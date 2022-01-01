Stainless Steel Copper Plated Hammered Salad Bowl with 2 Server

The hammered & Copper Plated Exterior Salad Bowl with 2 Servers are te perfect way to serve your favorite salad. These beautiful pieces, made in the beautiful hammered motif, also can be used for fruit or pasta dishes. Hammered Stainless Steel salad bowl brings unctionality, beauty and creativity to your table decor with its timelss quality. Suitable fit for any table setting occasion. This Bowl is rust proof, long lasting and dishwasher safe.

. 3 Piece3 lbs