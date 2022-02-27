Hover to Zoom
StarKist Chicken Creations Classic BBQ Premium White Chicken
12 ct / 2.6 ozUPC: 1008000051918
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch (74g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium500mg22%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar1g
Protein11g20%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin A0Retinol Equivalent (RE)0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CHICKEN (WHITE MEAT CHICKEN, WATER, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH [CORN], SALT, SODIUM PHOSPHATE), BBQ SAUCE (WATER, SUNFLOWER OIL, TOMATO POWDER, BROWN SUGAR, SUGAR, SALT, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, PAPRIKA, SPICES, ONION POWDER, MOLASSES, GARLIC, CORN MALTODEXTRIN, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL FLAVOR)
Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More