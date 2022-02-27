Nutrition Facts

1.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 1 pouch (74g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3.5g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.5g Monounsaturated Fat 1.5g

Cholesterol 40mg 13%

Sodium 500mg 22%

Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 0.5g 2% Sugar 1g

Protein 11g 20%

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0.4mg 2%

Potassium 210mg 4%

Vitamin A 0Retinol Equivalent (RE) 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%