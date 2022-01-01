Ingredients

CHICKEN (WHITE CHICKEN MEAT, WATER, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH [CORN], SALT, SODIUM PHOSPHATE), WATER, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: LEMON PUREE, LEMON JUICE, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH [CORN], SUGAR, SALT, CITRIC ACID, BLACK PEPPER, GUAR GUM, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES, NATURAL FLAVOR, XANTHAN GUM, DATEM, POLYSORBATE 80, NATURAL EXTRACTIVES OF TURMERIC.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

