StarKist Chicken Creations Zesty Lemon Pepper Chicken Pouch Case
Product Details
The line of premium white meat chicken pouches are made with chicken sourced from American farms. As protein snacking is on the rise, StarKist® Chicken Creations™ pouches ensure that you are satisfied with great taste, while staying fueled with the protein you need. StarKist® Chicken Creations™ Zesty Lemon Pepper is gluten and soy free and prepared with citrusy lemon and black pepper and premium white chicken. With 70 calories and 9 grams of protein per pouch, it can be enjoyed anywhere – on an energetic walk or as an afternoon snack. It's perfect on a Greek salad, cucumber slices or straight from the Pouch —just tear, eat and go!™
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN (WHITE CHICKEN MEAT, WATER, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH [CORN], SALT, SODIUM PHOSPHATE), WATER, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: LEMON PUREE, LEMON JUICE, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH [CORN], SUGAR, SALT, CITRIC ACID, BLACK PEPPER, GUAR GUM, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES, NATURAL FLAVOR, XANTHAN GUM, DATEM, POLYSORBATE 80, NATURAL EXTRACTIVES OF TURMERIC.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More