StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water
8 ct / 5 ozUPC: 0008000051648
StarKist® Chunk Light Tuna in Water can features wild caught tuna with a naturally mild flavor people have come to expect from StarKist®. Try this in cool tuna salads and hot casseroles—StarKist® makes it easy to incorporate seafood into your lifestyle.
- 90 Calories and 20g of Protein Per Can
- Contains 180mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3s Per Serving