StarKist Chunk Light Tuna Lunch Kit
StarKist Chunk Light Tuna Lunch Kit
StarKist Chunk Light Tuna Lunch Kit
StarKist Chunk Light Tuna Lunch Kit
StarKist Chunk Light Tuna Lunch Kit
StarKist Chunk Light Tuna Lunch Kit

4.48 ozUPC: 0008000051692
Product Details

Perfect lunch or snack for our can lovers, complete with all of the fixings for a delicious chunk light tuna salad made the way you like it.

  • 19g Protein per Kit
  • Cup Included
  • Dolphin Safe
  • Mix Your Own Tuna Salad
  • Wild Caught
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1kit (127 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium620mg25.83%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.33%
Dietary Fiber1.5g6%
Sugar4.5g
Protein19g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.2mg12.22%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tuna: Light Tuna, Water, Vegetable Broth, Salt.Contains: High (Tuna), Soy Crackers: Enriched Wheat Flour (Iron, Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin), Malt Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Leavening Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Water, Invert Sugar, Malt Extract, Salt, Soy Lecithin. Reduced Calorie Mayonnaise: Water, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Eggs, Sugar, Salt, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Acetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Onion Powder, Vitamin E, Garlic Powder, EDTA, Mustard Oleoresin, Beta Carotene (Color). Sweet Relish: Pickles (Cucumbers, Salt) High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Less Than 1/10 of 1% Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Oleoresin Turmeric, Fd&C Yellow #5, Blue #1, and Polysorbate 80

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
