Ingredients

Tuna: Light Tuna, Water, Vegetable Broth, Salt.Contains: High (Tuna), Soy Crackers: Enriched Wheat Flour (Iron, Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin), Malt Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Leavening Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Water, Invert Sugar, Malt Extract, Salt, Soy Lecithin. Reduced Calorie Mayonnaise: Water, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Eggs, Sugar, Salt, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Acetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Onion Powder, Vitamin E, Garlic Powder, EDTA, Mustard Oleoresin, Beta Carotene (Color). Sweet Relish: Pickles (Cucumbers, Salt) High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Less Than 1/10 of 1% Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Oleoresin Turmeric, Fd&C Yellow #5, Blue #1, and Polysorbate 80

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible