StarKist Chunk Light Tuna Lunch Kit
Product Details
Perfect lunch or snack for our can lovers, complete with all of the fixings for a delicious chunk light tuna salad made the way you like it.
- 19g Protein per Kit
- Cup Included
- Dolphin Safe
- Mix Your Own Tuna Salad
- Wild Caught
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tuna: Light Tuna, Water, Vegetable Broth, Salt.Contains: High (Tuna), Soy Crackers: Enriched Wheat Flour (Iron, Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin), Malt Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Leavening Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Water, Invert Sugar, Malt Extract, Salt, Soy Lecithin. Reduced Calorie Mayonnaise: Water, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Eggs, Sugar, Salt, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Acetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Onion Powder, Vitamin E, Garlic Powder, EDTA, Mustard Oleoresin, Beta Carotene (Color). Sweet Relish: Pickles (Cucumbers, Salt) High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Less Than 1/10 of 1% Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Oleoresin Turmeric, Fd&C Yellow #5, Blue #1, and Polysorbate 80
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
