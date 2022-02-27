Hover to Zoom
StarKist Chunk Light Water Pouch
11 ozUPC: 1008000051816
The StarKist® Labor Saver Pouch produces 100% yield with no draining needed. Each hand-packed pouch locks in premium, fresh tuna flavor with less liquid, leading to consistent recipe performance and a more efficient use of storage space. It is perfect on salads, sandwiches or used as a substitute for beef or chicken in your favorite recipes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.5 About servings per container
Serving size3 oz (85g - About 1/3 cup)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium330mg14%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein19g35%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
LIGHT TUNA, WATER, VEGETABLE BROTH, SALT.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.