StarKist Creations Microwavables Latin Citrus Tuna
Product Details
If you love StarKist Creations®, you'll love our NEW StarKist Creations Microwavables® — pouches filled with hearty grains, vegetables and delicious flavor varieties! The Latin Citrus Tuna pouch features select cuts of our wild caught light tuna, combined with zesty lime juice and jalapeño, red and white quinoa, whole navy beans, and sweet corn. With 11g of lean protein, it's perfect for a snack, lunch or dinner, with all the flavor you could possibly crave. It's fully cooked and ready to enjoy. Try it unheated or heat for just 30 seconds in our microwave-safe pouch. Just tear, heat and go!™
*CAUTION: Microwave times may vary. Take care when handling and opening the heated pouch - there may be steam. Refrigerate any unused portion in a separate container. Do not heat pouch more than once. See back of pouch for heating instructions.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
LIGHT TUNA, RED AND WHITE QUINOA, WATER, NAVY BEANS, SWEET CORN, RED BELL PEPPER, CARROT, CILANTRO, CONTAINS 2%OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: GREEN BELL PEPPER, ONION PUREE, GARLIC PUREE, LIME JUICE, CHILI PEPPER, GARLIC, JALAPENO PUREE, ORANGE JUICE, SUNFLOWER OIL, ONION POWDER, SUGAR, SALT, SPICES, VINEGAR, TAPIOCA FOOD STARCH, XANTHAN GUM, YEAST EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, MALIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVORS, CARAMEL COLOR, BEET POWDER (COLOR), EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More