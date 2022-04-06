Ingredients

Cooked Grain Blend (Water, Brown Rice, Black Barley, Red Rice, Daikon Radish Seeds), Light Tuna, Cooked Bean Blend (Water, Black Beans, Navy Beans), Waqter, Carrots, Corn, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Vinegar, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Hot Sauce (Aged Red Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Lime Juice, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Cilantro, Spices, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Paprika, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More