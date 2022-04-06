StarKist Creations Microwavables Spicy Rice & Beans Tuna Perspective: front
StarKist Creations Microwavables Spicy Rice & Beans Tuna Perspective: back
StarKist Creations Microwavables Spicy Rice & Beans Tuna

4.5 ozUPC: 0008000051972
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (128 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium570mg24.78%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium28mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Niacin6.4mg40%
Potassium390mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cooked Grain Blend (Water, Brown Rice, Black Barley, Red Rice, Daikon Radish Seeds), Light Tuna, Cooked Bean Blend (Water, Black Beans, Navy Beans), Waqter, Carrots, Corn, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Vinegar, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Hot Sauce (Aged Red Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Lime Juice, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Cilantro, Spices, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Paprika, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
