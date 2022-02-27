Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
StarKist Creations Microwavables Tomato Basil Tuna
12 ct / 4.5 ozUPC: 1008000051974
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch (128g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium620mg27%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber5g18%
Sugar3g
Protein12g21%
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium410mg8%
Vitamin A0Retinol Equivalent (RE)0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0.4mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
TOMATOES (TOMATOES, TOMATO JUICE, CITRIC ACID), LIGHT TUNA, BROWN BARLEY, WATER, NAVY BEANS, CARROTS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS, TOMATO PASTE, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: BLACK OLIVES, ONION PASTE, GARLIC PASTE, SUNFLOWER OIL, RED CHILI FLAKES, BASIL, PARSLEY, ROASTED GARLIC AND OTHER NATURAL FLAVORS, SALT, SUGAR, BLACK PEPPER, NATURAL FLAVORS, CITRIC ACID, FERROUS GLUCONATE
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More