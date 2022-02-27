StarKist Creations Microwavables Tunna with Spicy Rice & Beans Perspective: front
StarKist Creations Microwavables Tunna with Spicy Rice & Beans Perspective: back
StarKist Creations Microwavables Tunna with Spicy Rice & Beans Perspective: left
StarKist Creations Microwavables Tunna with Spicy Rice & Beans Perspective: right
StarKist Creations Microwavables Tunna with Spicy Rice & Beans Perspective: bottom
StarKist Creations Microwavables Tunna with Spicy Rice & Beans

12 ct / 4.5 ozUPC: 1008000051972
Product Details

StarKist Creations Microwavables® feature wild caught tuna with vegetables and hearty grains like quinoa, barley, and brown rice in a convenient, microwave-safe pouch. Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned. They can be enjoyed heated or unheated as part of a lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack straight from the pouch.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch (128g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol10mg4%
Sodium570mg25%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar2g
Protein10g18%
Calcium28mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium390mg8%
Vitamin A0Retinol Equivalent (RE)0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
COOKED GRAIN BLEND (WATER, BROWN RICE, BLACK BARLEY, RED RICE, DAIKON RADISH SEEDS), LIGHT TUNA, COOKED BEAN BLEND (WATER, BLACK BEANS, NAVY BEANS), WATER, CARROTS, CORN, ONIONS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, VINEGAR, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: HOT SAUCE (AGED RED PEPPERS, VINEGAR, SALT, GARLIC), LIME JUICE, GARLIC POWDER, SUNFLOWER OIL, CILANTRO, SPICES, SALT, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, YEAST EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVORS, PAPRIKA, XANTHAN GUM

