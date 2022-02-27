StarKist Creations Microwavables Tunna with Spicy Rice & Beans
Product Details
StarKist Creations Microwavables® feature wild caught tuna with vegetables and hearty grains like quinoa, barley, and brown rice in a convenient, microwave-safe pouch. Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned. They can be enjoyed heated or unheated as part of a lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack straight from the pouch.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
COOKED GRAIN BLEND (WATER, BROWN RICE, BLACK BARLEY, RED RICE, DAIKON RADISH SEEDS), LIGHT TUNA, COOKED BEAN BLEND (WATER, BLACK BEANS, NAVY BEANS), WATER, CARROTS, CORN, ONIONS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, VINEGAR, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: HOT SAUCE (AGED RED PEPPERS, VINEGAR, SALT, GARLIC), LIME JUICE, GARLIC POWDER, SUNFLOWER OIL, CILANTRO, SPICES, SALT, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, YEAST EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVORS, PAPRIKA, XANTHAN GUM
Disclaimer
