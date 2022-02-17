Hover to Zoom
StarKist Selects E.V.O.O. Wild-Caught Pink Salmon in Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2.6 ozUPC: 0008000051754
Product Details
Premium skinless, boneless, and 100% Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon packed in Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a savory taste ready for your next recipe! Packed in our no-drain, flavor fresh pouch, it’s easy to take this natural source of Omega-3s anywhere and eat anytime. Enjoy on a salad, in a sandwich, on crackers, or right from the pouch!
- Contains 270mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3's per Serving
- Wild Caught
- Kosher
- Soy Free
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (74 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein14g
Niacin4mg25%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin D5Number of International Units25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pink Salmon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More