Premium skinless, boneless, and 100% Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon packed in Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a savory taste ready for your next recipe! Packed in our no-drain, flavor fresh pouch, it’s easy to take this natural source of Omega-3s anywhere and eat anytime. Enjoy on a salad, in a sandwich, on crackers, or right from the pouch!

Contains 270mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3's per Serving

Wild Caught

Kosher

Soy Free

Gluten Free