StarKist Solid White Albacore Tuna in Vegetable Oil
5 ozUPC: 0008000000670
Purchase Options
Product Details
StarKist Solid White Albacore Tuna in Oil uses only choice cuts of tuna to give you an outstanding taste experience. Each can contains a solid fillet of delicious albacore tuna packed in soybean oil for our consumers who enjoy the firm texture of our Solid Albacore Tuna but prefer tuna packed in oil.
- Omega-3's Contains 140mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3's per Serving
- American Heart Association Certified
- Dolphin Safe
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.5 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories75
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fish Tuna White , Soybeans Oil , Vegetables Broth , Salt , Pyrophosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More