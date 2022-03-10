StarKist Solid White Albacore Tuna in Oil uses only choice cuts of tuna to give you an outstanding taste experience. Each can contains a solid fillet of delicious albacore tuna packed in soybean oil for our consumers who enjoy the firm texture of our Solid Albacore Tuna but prefer tuna packed in oil.

Omega-3's Contains 140mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3's per Serving

American Heart Association Certified

Dolphin Safe

Kosher