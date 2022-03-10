Hover to Zoom
StarKist® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water
8 ct / 5 ozUPC: 0008000049569
Product Details
StarKist® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water can contains a solid fillet of delicious wild caught albacore tuna. Albacore’s mild flavor and firmer texture makes it a great option for salads, pasta dishes or as a substitute for chicken in your favorite recipe. StarKist® makes it easy to incorporate seafood into your lifestyle.
- 110 calories and 26g of protein per can
- Contains 290mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3s per serving