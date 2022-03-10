StarKist® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
StarKist® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

StarKist® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water

8 ct / 5 ozUPC: 0008000049569
Purchase Options

Product Details

StarKist® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water can contains a solid fillet of delicious wild caught albacore tuna. Albacore’s mild flavor and firmer texture makes it a great option for salads, pasta dishes or as a substitute for chicken in your favorite recipe. StarKist® makes it easy to incorporate seafood into your lifestyle.

  • 110 calories and 26g of protein per can
  • Contains 290mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3s per serving