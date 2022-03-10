Ingredients

Sweet , Spicy Tuna Salad : Light Meat Tuna , Tuna Salad Dressing ( Water , Vinegar , Modified Food Starch [ Corn ] , Cellulose Gel , Sugar , Egg Yolk , Onion Powder , Titanium Dioxide , Guar Gum , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Salt , Mustard Flour , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan , Phosphoric Acid , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate [ Preservatives ] , Dextrose , Calcium Disodium EDTA ) , Vegetable Broth , Water , Soy Protein Concentrate , Sugar , Celery , Carrots , Vinegar , Water Chestnuts , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Tomatoes , Red Bell Pepper , Chili Pepper , Minced Garlic , Onion , Modified Food Starch ( Corn ) , Soy Flour , Salt , Corn Syrup , Xanthan Gum , Citrus Fiber , Natural Flavor , Phosphoric Acid , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate ( Preservatives ) , Extractives Of : Paprika . Crackers : Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Ferrous Fumarate , Niacin , Riboflavin , Thiamin , Folic Acid ) , Vegetable Oil , Sugar , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Leavening ( Ammonium Bicarbonate , Monocalcium Phosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate ) Salt , Malt Extract , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes .

Allergen Info

May contain Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

