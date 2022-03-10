StarKist® Sweet & Spicy Tuna Salad Kit Perspective: front
StarKist® Sweet & Spicy Tuna Salad Kit Perspective: back
StarKist® Sweet & Spicy Tuna Salad Kit Perspective: left
StarKist® Sweet & Spicy Tuna Salad Kit Perspective: right
StarKist® Sweet & Spicy Tuna Salad Kit

3.28 ozUPC: 0008000051490
Product Details

Looking for a quick meal or snack? Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Kit, Sweet and Spicy is ready when you are with a delicious premade tuna salad with a little spicy kick and crackers. Complete with a spoon, it can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

  • 140 Calories per kit
  • Contains 55mg of DHA & EPA Omega-3's per serving
  • Kit includes: 2.75oz can of tuna salad + 5 crackers + spoon
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sweet , Spicy Tuna Salad : Light Meat Tuna , Tuna Salad Dressing ( Water , Vinegar , Modified Food Starch [ Corn ] , Cellulose Gel , Sugar , Egg Yolk , Onion Powder , Titanium Dioxide , Guar Gum , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Salt , Mustard Flour , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan , Phosphoric Acid , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate [ Preservatives ] , Dextrose , Calcium Disodium EDTA ) , Vegetable Broth , Water , Soy Protein Concentrate , Sugar , Celery , Carrots , Vinegar , Water Chestnuts , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Tomatoes , Red Bell Pepper , Chili Pepper , Minced Garlic , Onion , Modified Food Starch ( Corn ) , Soy Flour , Salt , Corn Syrup , Xanthan Gum , Citrus Fiber , Natural Flavor , Phosphoric Acid , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate ( Preservatives ) , Extractives Of : Paprika . Crackers : Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Ferrous Fumarate , Niacin , Riboflavin , Thiamin , Folic Acid ) , Vegetable Oil , Sugar , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Leavening ( Ammonium Bicarbonate , Monocalcium Phosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate ) Salt , Malt Extract , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes .

Allergen Info
May contain Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
