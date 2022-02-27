StarKist Tuna Creations Herb & Garlic Lightly Seasoned Premium Tuna Perspective: front
StarKist Tuna Creations Herb & Garlic Lightly Seasoned Premium Tuna Perspective: back
StarKist Tuna Creations Herb & Garlic Lightly Seasoned Premium Tuna Perspective: left
StarKist Tuna Creations Herb & Garlic Lightly Seasoned Premium Tuna Perspective: right
StarKist Tuna Creations Herb & Garlic Lightly Seasoned Premium Tuna Perspective: bottom
StarKist Tuna Creations Herb & Garlic Lightly Seasoned Premium Tuna

24 ct / 2.6 ozUPC: 1008000051304
Product Details

Our premium wild caught tuna mingles with a blend of herbs and garlic. It’s great on a salad, on crackers or straight from the pouch. With 110 calories and 16g of protein, this nutrient dense tuna pouch is the perfect fit for today’s active lifestyle. It also works well with Mediterranean and Weight Watchers diet plans – just tear, eat and go!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Pouch (74g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g2%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium390mg17%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0.5g
Protein16g32%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Niacin8mg50%
Phosphorus125mg10%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D1.1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
LIGHT TUNA, WATER, SUNFLOWER OIL, WHITE VINEGAR, WHEAT FLOUR (BLEACHED ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THAIMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), VEGETABLE BROTH, SUGAR, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SALT, GARLIC POWDER, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, SPICES, ONION POWDER, MUSTARD SEED FLOUR, CARAMEL COLOR, NATURAL FLAVORS

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

