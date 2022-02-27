StarKist Tuna Creations Herb & Garlic Lightly Seasoned Premium Tuna
Product Details
Our premium wild caught tuna mingles with a blend of herbs and garlic. It’s great on a salad, on crackers or straight from the pouch. With 110 calories and 16g of protein, this nutrient dense tuna pouch is the perfect fit for today’s active lifestyle. It also works well with Mediterranean and Weight Watchers diet plans – just tear, eat and go!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
LIGHT TUNA, WATER, SUNFLOWER OIL, WHITE VINEGAR, WHEAT FLOUR (BLEACHED ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THAIMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), VEGETABLE BROTH, SUGAR, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SALT, GARLIC POWDER, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, SPICES, ONION POWDER, MUSTARD SEED FLOUR, CARAMEL COLOR, NATURAL FLAVORS
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More