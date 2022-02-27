Hover to Zoom
StarKist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper Tuna Pouches Case Sale
24 ct / 2.6 ozUPC: 1008000051309
Product Details
Lightly marinated premium single-serve chunk light tuna that brings flavor and convenience to your meals. This tasty single serve pouch brings something new to vegetable dishes, wraps and more. Try adding to salads, enjoying on crackers or eating right out of the pouch!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch (74g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium340mg14%
Total Carbohydrate1g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein18g32%
Potassium170mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
LIGHT TUNA, WATER, VEGETABLE BROTH, SUGAR, SALT, CITRIC ACID, BLACK PEPPER, NATURAL FLAVOR (INCLUDING SPICE EXTRACTIVES AND LEMON OIL), LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.