StarKist Tuna Creations Pouches Variety Pack

4 ct / 2.6 ozUPC: 0008000051462
StarKist Tuna Creations® Variety Pack features conveniently ready-to-eat pouches that are perfect to eat on the go. Enjoy lightly seasoned wild caught tuna ready to enjoy on a salad, in a sandwich, on crackers, or even straight from the pouch—just tear, eat and go!™

  • No Draining Required
  • 15g+ Protein
  • 110 Calories or Less
  • Omega-3s
  • Single Serve

Includes 4 Pouches in 4 Flavors:

  • Lemon Pepper - 80 Calories
  • Sweet & Spicy - 90 Calories
  • Hickory Smoked - 110 Calories
  • Ranch - 70 Calories