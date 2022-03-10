Hover to Zoom
StarKist Tuna Creations Pouches Variety Pack
4 ct / 2.6 ozUPC: 0008000051462
Product Details
StarKist Tuna Creations® Variety Pack features conveniently ready-to-eat pouches that are perfect to eat on the go. Enjoy lightly seasoned wild caught tuna ready to enjoy on a salad, in a sandwich, on crackers, or even straight from the pouch—just tear, eat and go!™
- No Draining Required
- 15g+ Protein
- 110 Calories or Less
- Omega-3s
- Single Serve
Includes 4 Pouches in 4 Flavors:
- Lemon Pepper - 80 Calories
- Sweet & Spicy - 90 Calories
- Hickory Smoked - 110 Calories
- Ranch - 70 Calories