StarKist Tuna Thai Green Curry Microwavables

4.5 ozUPC: 1008000051968
Product Details

StarKist Creations Microwavables® feature wild caught tuna with vegetables and hearty grains like quinoa, barley, and brown rice in a convenient, microwave-safe pouch. Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned. They can be enjoyed heated or unheated as part of a lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack straight from the pouch.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch (128g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium620mg27%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber4g15%
Sugar3g
Protein10g16%
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin A0Retinol Equivalent (RE)0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
COOKED GRAIN BLEND (WATER, BROWN RICE, BLACK BARLEY, RED RICE, DAIKON RADISH SEEDS), LIGHT TUNA, WATER, COCONUT MILK, BLACK BEANS, CARROTS, YELLOW BELL PEPPER, RED SPUR PEPPERS, SUNFLOWER OIL, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: LEMONGRASS, SHRIMP PASTE (SHRIMP, SALT), GREEN CHILI, TAPIOCA STARCH, SUGAR, GARLIC, GALANGAL, SALT, KAFFIR LIME PEEL, XANTHAN GUM, YEAST EXTRACT, CORIANDER SEED, SPICES

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
