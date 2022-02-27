StarKist Tuna Thai Green Curry Microwavables
Product Details
StarKist Creations Microwavables® feature wild caught tuna with vegetables and hearty grains like quinoa, barley, and brown rice in a convenient, microwave-safe pouch. Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned. They can be enjoyed heated or unheated as part of a lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack straight from the pouch.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
COOKED GRAIN BLEND (WATER, BROWN RICE, BLACK BARLEY, RED RICE, DAIKON RADISH SEEDS), LIGHT TUNA, WATER, COCONUT MILK, BLACK BEANS, CARROTS, YELLOW BELL PEPPER, RED SPUR PEPPERS, SUNFLOWER OIL, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: LEMONGRASS, SHRIMP PASTE (SHRIMP, SALT), GREEN CHILI, TAPIOCA STARCH, SUGAR, GARLIC, GALANGAL, SALT, KAFFIR LIME PEEL, XANTHAN GUM, YEAST EXTRACT, CORIANDER SEED, SPICES
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.