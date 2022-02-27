Ingredients

COOKED GRAIN BLEND (WATER, BROWN RICE, BLACK BARLEY, RED RICE, DAIKON RADISH SEEDS), LIGHT TUNA, WATER, COCONUT MILK, BLACK BEANS, CARROTS, YELLOW BELL PEPPER, RED SPUR PEPPERS, SUNFLOWER OIL, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: LEMONGRASS, SHRIMP PASTE (SHRIMP, SALT), GREEN CHILI, TAPIOCA STARCH, SUGAR, GARLIC, GALANGAL, SALT, KAFFIR LIME PEEL, XANTHAN GUM, YEAST EXTRACT, CORIANDER SEED, SPICES

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

