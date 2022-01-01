The Starlight flatware pattern has the elegantly hammered finish so desired in today's entertaining world. What a perfect way to dress up your table at a price that is affordable. Beautifully designed made to last perfect for everyday use! The Starlight flatware pattern - what are you waiting for?. 1 Dinner Fork. 1 Dinner Spoon. 1 Dinner Knife. 1 Salad Fork. 1 Teaspoon. 18/10 Stainless Steel. Dishwasher Safe. Finish: Hammered. Versatile Design.