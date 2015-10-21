Hover to Zoom
Stash Caffeine Free Apple Cinnamon Chamomile Herbal Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007765208239
Product Details
Cinnamon Apple Chamomile Herbal Tea
Spicy cinnamon and juicy apple perfectly complement each other in this tempting blend that brings hot apple pie to mind. All the taste with none of the calories! A touch of chamomile adds a soothing touch to this appealing, aromatic tea.
- Caffeine Free
- 100% Natural Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.012g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2.4mg0.1%
Total Carbohydrate0.47g0.17%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium4.74mg0%
Iron0.19mg2%
Vitamin A47mcg6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cinnamon, Hibiscus, Chamomile, Natural Apple Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
