Stash Caffeine Free Licorice Spice Herbal Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007765208225
This unique nectar-like tea is one of our most popular blends. Licorice, a root sweeter than sugar cane, has been combined with cinnamon, orange peel, star anise, and sarsaparilla for this delicious herbal tea. The naturally sweet dessert-like qualities of Licorice Spice make it a perfect after dinner tea.

  • Premium
  • Caffeine Free
  • Kosher

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.012g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2.4mg0.1%
Total Carbohydrate0.47g0.17%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium4.74mg0%
Copper0.04mg4%
Iron0.19mg2%
Magnesium2.37mg0%
Manganese0.1mg4%
Niacin0mg0%
Phosphorus0mg0%
Potassium21.33mg0%
Riboflavin0.009mg0%
Thiamin0.02mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0.095mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Licorice Root*, Cinnamon, Orange Peel, Star Anise, Vanilla Extract, Sarsaparilla, Orange Oil, Natural Cinnamon Flavor, Clove Bud Oil, Cardamom Oil

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

