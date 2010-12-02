Stash Caffeine Free Licorice Spice Herbal Tea
Product Details
This unique nectar-like tea is one of our most popular blends. Licorice, a root sweeter than sugar cane, has been combined with cinnamon, orange peel, star anise, and sarsaparilla for this delicious herbal tea. The naturally sweet dessert-like qualities of Licorice Spice make it a perfect after dinner tea.
- Premium
- Caffeine Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Licorice Root*, Cinnamon, Orange Peel, Star Anise, Vanilla Extract, Sarsaparilla, Orange Oil, Natural Cinnamon Flavor, Clove Bud Oil, Cardamom Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
