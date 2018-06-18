Hover to Zoom
Stash Caffeine Free Peppermint Herbal Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007765208222
Product Details
Peppermint Herbal Tea
Stash Peppermint is produced exclusively from top quality Oregon and Northwest grown peppermint, considered the world's finest. Clean, very minty, refreshing and aromatic, this Peppermint tea is superb hot or iced. Excellent after meals.
- Premium Herbal Tea
- Caffeine Free
- 100% Natural Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.012g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2.4mg0.1%
Total Carbohydrate0.47g0.17%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium4.74mg0%
Copper0.04mg4%
Iron0.19mg2%
Magnesium2.37mg0%
Manganese0.1mg4%
Niacin0mg0%
Phosphorus0mg0%
Potassium21.33mg0%
Riboflavin0.009mg0%
Thiamin0.02mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0.095mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peppermint Leaves
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
