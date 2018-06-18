Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))

Amount per serving

Calories 2.4

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0.01g 0.05% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.012g Monounsaturated Fat 0.002g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 2.4mg 0.1%

Total Carbohydrate 0.47g 0.17% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 4.74mg 0%

Copper 0.04mg 4%

Iron 0.19mg 2%

Magnesium 2.37mg 0%

Manganese 0.1mg 4%

Niacin 0mg 0%

Phosphorus 0mg 0%

Potassium 21.33mg 0%

Riboflavin 0.009mg 0%

Thiamin 0.02mg 2%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Vitamin E 0mg 0%

Vitamin K 0mcg 0%

Zinc 0.095mg 0%