Stash Decaf Chai Spice Black Tea

6 pk / 18 ctUPC: 1007765208279
If Stash Tea was a Spice Girl, we’d be Decaf Chai Spice. Let’s start with the basics: What is Chai tea? In its simplest form, Chai is a mix of spices in a robust black tea. Our Decaf Chai Spice tea is made with a base of naturally decaffeinated black tea from India and blended with 7 premium spices and flavors. If you’re curious, the chai tea spices we use are cinnamon, ginger root, allspice, clove bud oil, and cardamom oil.

Nutrition Facts
18.0 About servings per container
Serving size1
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
DECAFFEINATED BLACK TEA, CINNAMON, GINGER ROOT, ALLSPICE, NATURAL CINNAMON FLAVOR, CLOVE, CLOVE BUD OIL, CARDAMOM OIL.

