If Stash Tea was a Spice Girl, we’d be Decaf Chai Spice. Let’s start with the basics: What is Chai tea? In its simplest form, Chai is a mix of spices in a robust black tea. Our Decaf Chai Spice tea is made with a base of naturally decaffeinated black tea from India and blended with 7 premium spices and flavors. If you’re curious, the chai tea spices we use are cinnamon, ginger root, allspice, clove bud oil, and cardamom oil.