Stash Decaf Chai Spice Black Tea
Product Details
If Stash Tea was a Spice Girl, we’d be Decaf Chai Spice. Let’s start with the basics: What is Chai tea? In its simplest form, Chai is a mix of spices in a robust black tea. Our Decaf Chai Spice tea is made with a base of naturally decaffeinated black tea from India and blended with 7 premium spices and flavors. If you’re curious, the chai tea spices we use are cinnamon, ginger root, allspice, clove bud oil, and cardamom oil.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
DECAFFEINATED BLACK TEA, CINNAMON, GINGER ROOT, ALLSPICE, NATURAL CINNAMON FLAVOR, CLOVE, CLOVE BUD OIL, CARDAMOM OIL.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More