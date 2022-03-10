Hover to Zoom
Stash Double Bergamot Earl Gray Black Tea
18 ctUPC: 0007765208209
Product Details
Double Bergamot Earl Grey Black Tea
Can't get enough of our one-of-a-kind Earl Grey? We've added extra bergamot oil, sourced straight from the sunny orchards of Calabria, Italy, for even more citrus-y flavor.
- Premium Tea
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.009g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.71g0.26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.047mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blended Black Teas, Bergamot Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
