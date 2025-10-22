Hover to Zoom
Stash Earl Grey Black Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007765208227
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
The classic beverage was popularized by earl grey in the early 19th century. For our version, we blend premium quality Ceylon, assam and Yunnan black teas with 100% pure bergamot oil from Calabria, Italy for a lively, distinctive flavor and lavender-like bouquet. Smooth and aromatic with a hint of light citrus, excellent as an afternoon or after dinner tea.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.009g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.71g0.26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Copper0.02mg2%
Iron0.047mg0%
Magnesium7mg2%
Manganese0.52mg25%
Niacin0mg0%
Phosphorus2.37mg0%
Potassium88mg2%
Riboflavin0.03mg2%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0.047mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blended Black Teas, Bergamot Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More