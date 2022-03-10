Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))

Amount per serving

Calories 2.4

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0.01g 0.05% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.009g Monounsaturated Fat 0.002g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 7mg 0.3%

Total Carbohydrate 0.71g 0.26% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.047mg 0%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%