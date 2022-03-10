Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Stash English Breakfast Black Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007765208228
Purchase Options
Product Details
English Breakfast Black Tea
Our popular blend of full-bodied black teas is curated from tea estates around the world. Kick off your day with the complex, brisk flavor of our English Breakfast - the perfect way to elevate your everyday tea ritual!
- Black Tea
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.009g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.71g0.26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.047mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blended Black Teas
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More