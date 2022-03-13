Hover to Zoom
Stash Ginger Peach Matcha Green Tea
18 ctUPC: 0007765208365
Product Details
Green Tea & Matcha
Not too sweet, not too spicy, this tea is just right! Enticingly lush peach flavor is perfectly contrasted with a sharp, tingly bite of ginger and a subtle kick of Japanese matcha. You'll savor every sip of this craveable green tea.
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- Non-GMO Verified
- Kosher Certified
- Gluten-Free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Tea , Ginger Root , Peach Flavor and Matcha .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
