Stash Jasmine Blossom Green Tea Bags 20 Count
1.3 ozUPC: 0007765208224
Purchase Options
Product Details
The fresh, floral aroma of this captivating tea will transport you to a fragrant, pristine garden filled with fresh jasmine.
- Premium Tea
- 100% Natural
- Kosher
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (1 cup)
Amount per serving
Calories2.5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2.5mg0.11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.539g
Calcium0mg0%
Copper0.01mg2%
Iron0.049mg0%
Magnesium2.45mg0%
Manganese0.45mg20%
Niacin0.073mg0%
Phosphorus0mg0%
Potassium19.6mg0%
Riboflavin0.14mg10%
Thiamin0.02mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0.735mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0.025mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Jasmine Green Tea
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More