Stash Peach Black Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007765208255
Product Details
Stash peach black tea is a completely kosher product. The bouquet of fresh peaches combines with the flavor of premium black teas for a delicate, fruity taste that comes from natural ingredients. Enjoy the natural sweetness of stash peach or add a little sugar for a dessert tea.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.009g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.71g0.26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.047mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blended Black Teas, Natural Peach Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
