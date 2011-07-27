Hover to Zoom
Stash Pomegranate Raspberry Green Tea
18 ctUPC: 0007765208366
Product Details
Pomegranate Raspberry Green Tea & Matcha
We've taken green tea and added natural pomegranate and raspberry flavors to create this mouth-watering blend. You'll love the perfect combination of tart and bold fruitiness. We've added a touch of matcha for an extra kick of green tea flavor.
- Pomegranate Raspberry Flavor
- Purest Ingredients
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (1 cup)
Amount per serving
Calories2.5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2.5mg0.11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.539g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.049mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0.735mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Tea, Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Chamomile, Natural Pomegranate Flavor, Natural Raspberry Flavor, Citric Acid, Matcha
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
