Stash Super Irish Breakfast Black Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007765208232
Product Details
Super Irish Breakfast
This mighty tea will power you up to takeon your day.Delicious plain or with a touch of milk and sweetener, you'll be ready to go with every strong cup of this exceptional blend of rich, premium black teas.
A hearty blend of bold black teas.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.009g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.71g0.26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.047mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blended Black Teas
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
