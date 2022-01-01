Stash Decaf Earl Grey Black Tea Shakes Up Tea Time With A Curated Blend Of Decaffeinated Black Tea Given A Burst Of Citrus With The Addition Of Bergamot Oil. We Make Our Tea With The Finest All-Natural And Pure Ingredients, So You Taste The Quality And Love We Put Into Our Products With Each Sip. This 1.1 Oz. Box Contains 18 Tea Bags.