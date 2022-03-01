Stash Chia Green Tea Combines Green Tea With Flavorful Spices For An Aromatic And Tasty Brew. We Add Cinnamon, Ginger Root, Allspice, Clove And Cardamom Oil For A Complex Flavor Profile. This Tea Comes In A Box Containing 20 Individually Wrapped Bags. Pour 8 Oz. Of Water That Is Close To Boiling Into A Cup Or Pot Over One Tea Bag For A Single Serving. Add Milk And Your Choice Of Sweetener For A Delicious And Satisfying Drink That Warms You Up On A Chilly Day.