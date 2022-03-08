Unique blend of rare and expensive white tea and top quality green tea. We begin with Mutan White (White Peony) which is made from the leaves of the da bai or "big white" bush and mixed with buds from the shui hsien or "water sprite" tea plant. The leaves have silver tips and are predominantly greenish-brown in color and very flat. The buds are lustrous, soft and silvery. Its name, a literal translation from the Chinese, probably comes from the very pale color of its liquor. We then blend this white tea with green tea from Japan, China and India. The resulting tea is pale gold in the cup and has a unique delicate, smooth flavor. White tea is a very rare, expensive connoisseurs tea that was only produced in China's Fujian province, a region famous for its prized white teas. It is difficult to obtain as production is extremely limited. White tea is harvested only a few days of the year. Once harvested, white tea is not oxidized or rolled, but simply withered and dried.