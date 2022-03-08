Stash Tea Wild Raspberry Caffeine Free Is Kosher-Parve Certified, So People Of The Jewish Faith Can Enjoy Drinking It. As An Herbal Tea, This Blend Of Hibiscus, Rosehips, Orange Peel, Lemongrass And Natural Raspberry Flavors Takes Just 3 To 5 Minutes To Brew For A Quick Drink. With 20 Tea Bags In Each Box, You Can Enjoy It For Some Time.