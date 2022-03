STASH ORGANIC LEMON GINGER GREEN TEA IS AN INVIGORATING BEVERAGE THAT DELIVERS A THRILLING TASTE SIP AFTER SIP. WE BLEND GREEN TEA WITH THE SPICINESS OF GINGER MIXED WITH THE DISTINCTIVE SOUR TASTE OF LEMON TO CREATE A HEALTHY AND REVITALIZING BEVERAGE YOU CAN ENJOY ANYTIME. THIS PACK COMES WITH 18 LEMON GINGER GREEN TEA BAGS.