Stash Premium Green Tea Is An All-Natural Way To Get The Caffeine Boost You Crave. Our Premium Green Tea Is Created From A Blend Of Specially Selected Green Teas. We Use Traditional Japanese-Style Steam Processing To Retain The Vibrant Flavor, Color And Fragrance Of The Fresh Tea Leaf. Simply Steep In 170- To 190-Degrees Fahrenheit Water For One To Three Minutes, And Enjoy A Bright Golden-Green Tea That Is Just The Right Mix Of Sweet, Nutty And Herbaceous. Each Box Contains 20 Bags.