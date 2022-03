Stash Peach Black Tea Is A Completely Kosher Product. This Product Comes In Twenty 1.3 Oz. Bags. The Bouquet Of Fresh Peaches Combines With The Flavor Of Premium Black Teas For A Delicate, Fruity Taste That Comes From Natural Ingredients. Enjoy The Natural Sweetness Of Stash Peach Or Add A Little Sugar For A Dessert Tea.