Stash Tea - Tea Herbal Meyer Lemon - Case of 6 - 20 CT
20 CT
UPC: 1007765208244
An Artfully Crafted Herbal Blend Of Rosehips, Lemongrass, Orange Peel, Hibiscus, Meyer Lemon Oil And Safflower. Meyer Lemons Are A Cross Between A Lemon And Mandarin Orange. They Are A Burst Of Lemon Flavor Without The Lip-Puckering Tartness. The Juicy Lemony Taste And Fragrant Aroma Of This Tea Is A Delight Any Time Of Day, Hot Or Iced.