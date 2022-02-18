An Artfully Crafted Herbal Blend Of Rosehips, Lemongrass, Orange Peel, Hibiscus, Meyer Lemon Oil And Safflower. Meyer Lemons Are A Cross Between A Lemon And Mandarin Orange. They Are A Burst Of Lemon Flavor Without The Lip-Puckering Tartness. The Juicy Lemony Taste And Fragrant Aroma Of This Tea Is A Delight Any Time Of Day, Hot Or Iced.