Fun and functionality coalescing into an impressive piece of historic proportions. Wheel in the bar! Park and lock it somewhere close at hand!. Made in the style of turn-of-the-century travel trunks. Solid brass hardware and bridle leather accoutrements complete a hand-built two-part bar inside a large trunk set on sturdy wheels. A multitude of drawers two serving trays racks for both horizontal and vertical bottles. Mirror and foldout work shelf. Taking out the shelf unit on the right frees up a removable game board. Future party animal cum classic trunk replica. Iconic. Confidently evocative of the Belle epoque when a hunt required only a Martini or a whiskey sour at hand!. Dimensions:. Length: 23.2. Height: 55.1. Width: 24.4